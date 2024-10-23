President Bola Tinubu has dismissed six ministers from his cabinet as part of a major restructuring of his administration aimed at improving government efficiency.

Those relieved of their duties include Women Affairs Minister, Barr. Uju-Ken Ohanenye; Tourism Minister, Lola Ade-John; Education Minister, Prof. Tahir Mamman; Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Muhammad Gwarzo, and Youth Development Minister, Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim.

The President also formally sacked the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu.

The shake-up, announced by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga also includes the reassignment of 10 ministers to new portfolios and the nomination of seven new ministers pending Senate confirmation.

Similarly, Tinubu has appointed a fresh set of ministers, introducing new faces into his administration’s cabinet as part of efforts to drive key government priorities.

The appointments come amidst a reshuffle aimed at strengthening his administration’s resolve to address critical issues facing the country.

The new ministers and their portfolios include Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction; Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Labour and Employment; Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs; Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment; Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development; Rt. Hon. Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, Minister of State, Housing and Urban Development and Dr Suwaiba Said Ahmad, Minister of State, Education.

President Tinubu thanked the outgoing members of the Federal Executive Council for their service to the nation and extended his best wishes for their future endeavors.

He emphasised that the new ministers, along with their reassigned colleagues, must view their appointments as a call to national service.

The President urged the new appointees to fully commit themselves to the administration’s vision of setting Nigeria on a path of irreversible growth, highlighting the importance of investing their best efforts to realise the government’s priorities.