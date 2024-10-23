The Edo State Joint Transition Committee on Wednesday debunked allegation by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Transition Committee of denying them necessary documents germane for them to function.

The government said the APC Transition Committee led by Dr. Pius Odubu has not shown readiness to ensure a smooth and peaceful transition following their blatant refusal to attend committee meetings.

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare and member of the state government’s Transition Committee disclosed this to newsmen shortly after the Wednesday session at the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, venue of the Edo State Joint Transition Committee meeting.

Nehikhare said the state has provided the needed documentation in digital form, but the APC committee members insisted on hardcopy documents, which it has also provided.

He accused the APC Transition committee members of thwarting the process for the smooth transition of power in the state saying, “The Edo State Government Transition Committee members will continue to come for meetings until October 30th to provide information the APC transition committee requires or wants, as long as it is within the transition committee’s mandate.”

He noted that boycotting meetings as committee members is not a problem but demanding for hardcopy documents meant for only the Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo and the Governor, Godwin Obaseki is impossible.

He accused the APC Transition committee of wanting to play the role of the Governor-elect going by making demands for documents that are not within the purview of the transition committee.

Nehikhare said the APC committee had from the onset of her inauguration shown disdain to work with the state government committee members.

He said their several absence from meetings with the state government transition committee clearly confirmed that the APC committee members were not ready for a smooth transition of power to the incoming government.

“You will recall that before the Edo State Joint Transition Committee began, we had to physically harass the APC to send to us the list of their members. It took them a few days to respond to that. Edo State PDP government did all that because it is a civilised thing to do because when a government is leaving power, it hands over the reins of government in a peaceful and orderly manner.

“We noticed that only the Edo State Government committee members are always present for the meetings. We only want the incoming government to have an idea of what we have done and achieved and the challenges we faced while in government.

“We met here last Friday and listed the timetable of how the Transition Committee was going to meet. We do not want the impression that the Edo State government has something to hide. But on the contrary, the APC Transition Committee is the ones crying wolf.

“We have been having these problems because our brothers from the other side most likely not prepared for what they have seen in our documentation. On the table is some of our reports of our thematic pillars, which were originally put in place through our normal mode of working digitally, but our brothers said that was too complicated for them and wanted hardcopy, which we have also done,” Nehikhare said.

It would be recalled that the Edo State Joint Transition Committee speaking through the secretary of the APC Transition Committee, Patrick Ikhariale, said it haS adjourned sine die following the alleged inability of officials of the outgoing government to provide the required documents.

Ikhariale said both parties had agreed to meet when the required information or documents were given to them.