Abuja Afrojazz festival is scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 23, 2023 with Tosin Salako and other artistes to perform at the event.

The annual event, which originally started in 2020, is expected to host over 2,000 lovers of Jazz music.

The host, Salako, in a chat with LEADERSHIP said after months of preparation with his band (the Afrocollectives), they decided to organise an elaborate event to bring together more people.

“Sometime last year, we held a sold out show at the Fridge Concert series in Dubai, so we are confident that Abuja music lovers and in fact Nigeria as a whole will have an experience of a lifetime,” he stated.

Aside from organising the festival, Salako revealed that he will be performing songs from his latest body of work ‘3 Fathers 1 Child’ ; an EP of 5 songs and also songs from his upcoming album.

Speaking about his music, he said, “My music is a wholesome blend of Jazz and African cultural music in form of Yoruba folk songs and I am hoping to share these and many more at the Abuja Afrojazz festival.

“I have been active in the music space for over 15 years, starting as a background vocalist in the studio then working as back up singers for various artistes at the time. I would undoubtedly give credit to my fellowship choir back in the university. I was able to grow musically and learn the instrument while serving and since then I haven’t looked back. I studied music theory till grade 6 with the ABRSM then sometimes this year I took a 6 months course in Jazz improvisation with Mr Bright Gain of the Gain Jazz conservatory.

“My experience transcends stage performance, I write most of my songs and also arrange the various parts of the music and this ability has brought about various collaboration opportunities. I recently directed two Live recording projects in Abuja and I find myself enjoy doing music without necessarily performing.”

Other artistes on the list for performance are A’Sian, Fewa, Fade De Great, Afro4Band and others.

The event will hold at the Jabi Boat Club, Abuja.