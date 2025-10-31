United States President, Donald Trump, has redesignated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) over what he described as ongoing “Christian genocide” in parts of the country.

Advertisement

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social page on Friday, saying the U.S. “must stand firmly for religious freedom and against the persecution of Christians anywhere in the world.”

The decision marked a return to the designation first made during Trump’s administration in December 2020, when the U.S. State Department listed Nigeria under the International Religious Freedom Act as a nation engaged in or tolerating severe violations of religious liberty. That designation was later removed by President Joe Biden’s administration in 2021, drawing criticism from religious groups and U.S. lawmakers who said violence against Christians in Nigeria had worsened.

Advertisement

Recall that the lawmaker representing West Virginia’s Second District in the United States House of Congress, Riley M. Moore, has written to President Donald Trump, calling on the US government to designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern, CPC, over what he described as the “systematic persecution and slaughter of Christians”.