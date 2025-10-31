The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it was appalled by the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Kolawole Omotosho on Friday, describing it as an assault on Nigeria’s democratic process.

The PDP national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologungaba, in a statement, however, said the judgement of the court did not vitiate its ability to proceed with the processes and activities towards the National Convention to elect new National Officers to pilot the affairs of the Party for the next four years.

“Our Party notes the recent judgement of the Supreme Court, which affirms the supremacy of a political party in the management of its internal affairs.

“The PDP therefore charges its members, Chapter and Organs to remain steadfast and focused on preparations towards the holding of the National Convention of our Party

“Nevertheless, the PDP as the leading opposition Party in Nigeria committed to the Rule of Law has accordingly directed its lawyers to take immediate action to appeal this judgment in our unwavering determination to uphold, defend and promote multi-party democracy in our country,” the party noted.