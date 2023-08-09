Breastfeeding: Kaduna Establishes Creche In MDAs

Kaduna State government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has established creche at two ministries, departments and agencies of the state.

The creche was established at the Planning and Budget Commission and the State Ministry of Health to enable breastfeeding mothers breastfeed their babies properly.

Commissioner for planning and budget commission, Mukhtar Ahmed, during a one-day “Strategic Dialogue on the Implementation of Creche at Workplaces”, urged continuous support from UNICEF to also establish creche in the rest of the government establishments.

Nutrition specialist at UNICEF in Kaduna field office, Chinwe Ezeife, said breastfeeding within one hour after birth and during the first 6 months reduces infants’ mortality.

According to her, exclusive breastfeeding prevents infectious diseases and other life-threatening diseases in children.