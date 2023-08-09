‘You Must Resign’, Activist Timi Frank Tackles Akpabio Over ‘Vacation Allowance’ To Senators

Activist and self-proclaimed defender of democracy, Comrade Timi Frank, has berated Senate President, God’swill Akpabio, over his revelation that money had been sent to all Senators by the management of the National Assembly to enjoy their annual vacation.

Speaking via a video recording he forwarded to LEADERSHIP on Wednesday morning, Frank described Akpabio’s revelation on a live national TV as a “show of shame” and a mockery of democracy and Nigerians, even as he called on the Senate President to resign his position immediately.

He said it was insensitive for the federal lawmakers to enjoy national resources in the name of holidaying at a time Nigerians were facing hardships and other economic challenges.

Akpabio had on Monday night at the tail-end of a special plenary session where the Senate completed the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, openly informed

Senators that the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, had wired money into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…,” Akpabio said amid interruptions from Senators, who were apparently dissatisfied with Akpabio’s public disclosure for fear of a backlash.

The development forced the Senate President to pause a bit and thereafter withdraw the statement for the record and rephrased the same information.