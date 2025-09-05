Britain’s Duchess of Kent, Katharine Worsley has died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The Duchess, who was well known for her long association with the Wimbledon tennis tournament, was married to the Duke of Kent, a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the palace said in a statement.

Born into an aristocratic family in Yorkshire, northern England, Katharine Worsley married into the royal family in 1961.

She became a familiar figure at Wimbledon for many years, where she presented trophies to champions on Centre Court.

In a tribute, the palace noted, “The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

As a mark of respect, the Union Flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half-mast at midday.