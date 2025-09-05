The stability in the distribution and availability of petroleum products being enjoyed by Nigerians is about to be aborted as a result of the seeming cold war between management of the Dangote Refinery and one of the umbrella union of workers in the oil industry, the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

NUPENG, in a statement jointly signed by Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, President and General Secretary of NUPENG, respectively, issued to newsmen in Abuja on Friday, accused the management of Dangote Refinery of alleged anti-labour practices inimical to the survival and means of livelihoods of its members under its Petroleum and Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch.

The Union specifically expressed strong reservations about the position of Chairman of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, that drivers recruited for operations of its 10,000 Compressed Natural Gas ( CNG) Trucks imported into the country would not be allowed to join any trade union.

The Union described the position taken by the management of Dangote Refinery as an affront on the right of association, guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution and a breach of relevant international labour laws to which Nigeria is a signatory.

The NUPENG recalled several meetings it initiated, jointly with the leadership of Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to prevail on Dangote to rescind his stance not to allow his drivers to join trade unions. The Union expressed regret that its appeals fell on deaf ears.

The union said: “Arising from the unfortunate outcome of the meeting, the leadership of the Union have made

several efforts to get relevant institutions of the country to make Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin, Alhaji Sayyu Ali Dantata to follow line of global best practices and decency but all to no avail.

“To our utmost shock, Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata’s MRS commenced the recruitment of drivers for the imported CNG Trucks on Friday, 29th August 2025.

“The drivers being recruited are being

forced to sign an undertaking not to belong to any existing union in the Oil and Gas Industry.

“NUPENG is seriously concerned and disturbed with the unconscionable business practices of Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata and Alhaji Aliko Dangote who are scared of allowing unions to exist in their business outfits. To us, amassing wealth on the basis of enslavement, depriving workers of a union and voice amounts to creating filthy wealth.

“NUPENG will not stand idly by while these billionaires seek to destroy the livelihoods of thousands of workers, including tanker drivers.

“NUPENG stood in solidarity with Dangote Refinery during its construction and commissioning.

“We did so in good faith, in expectation it would create jobs, strengthen local capacity, and benefit the Nigerian people, under a conducive atmosphere for unions to thrive.

“Unfortunately, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has chosen to betray that trust by scheming to monopolise distribution, crush competition, and enslave the sector and raise prices, which would ultimately result in an attack on the living standards of the masses of ordinary Nigerians.

“This is not philanthropy, it is economic sabotage!”

While appealing to relevant oil industry regulatory agencies to wade into the unfolding crisis, the Union dropped the hint that it would call on its members to down tools and shun loading of petroleum products, effective from Monday, September 8.

“We call on the Nigerian Midstream & Downstream Petroleum Authority (the Authority, for short) to invoke its powers under Section 32(u) & (aa) of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“Under those two provisions, the Authority is empowered to promote competition and private

sector participation in the midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

“The Authority has responsibility to identify, investigate and prevent abuse of dominant positions and restrictive business practices with regard to midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

“Nigeria is a member of the international community and a State member in the International Labour Organisation. Nigeria has ratified Convention No. 87 of 1948, the Convention on Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise, 1948. This Convention had been ratified by Nigeria, as far back as 17th October 1960. Under the Convention, workers have the right to join unions of their choice, for the protection of their employment and trade union rights, and without prior authorization of any employer or authority.

“Indeed, by virtue of section 254C (2) of the Constitution of Nigeria, a ratified ILO Convention is a constitutional provision.

“Therefore, any practice or policy by any employer which seeks to deprive workers of the right of association is an affront to the Constitution.

“Above all, the rights of association, including membership of trade unions, is guaranteed by Section 40 of the Constitution. Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his cousin Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata should not be allowed to enslave Nigerian workers. They should be made to be lawful business persons and not lawless individuals and business outfits. Nigeria is a country of laws, not a lawless society.

“By this statement, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria and its agencies, including well-meaning segments of the Nigerian society, to call the two trillionaire businessmen to order. They should be told to obey the laws of Nigeria. If they persist in their anti-union tyrannical attitudes, NUPENG is set and ready to mobilize its forces to fight within the framework of the law.

“Meanwhile, since Alh Aliko Dangote and his cousin have resolved to replace all Petroleum

Tanker Drivers in Nigeria and there is no one or institution that can stop him, the members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of NUPENG will from Monday, 8th September 2025, start looking for alternative employments/skills and sources of livelihoods.

“We plead with the general public to bear any inconveniences our struggle against this tyranny and indecency may cause.”