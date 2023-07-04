Broadband Penetration Target On Course As NCC Nears 50% Mark

As a foremost telecommunications regulatory agency and consistent with our mandate as enshrined in the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 and other guiding legislations, the NCC has always been at the forefront of leveraging latest technologies to put Nigeria on the global map of the digital economy.

The NCC has been working to ensure increased broadband penetration in line with Federal Government’s targets as contained in the Nigerian National Broadband Pan (NNBP), 2020-2025, launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in March 2020.

Some of the key targets of this national policy document are to ensure a 70 per cent broadband penetration to, at least, 90 per cent of the population. It also seeks to achieve broadband speeds of 15Mbp and 25Mbps in rural and urban areas respectively over the next five years.

Access to broadband is globally recognized today as a necessity and not luxury and that explains the Federal Government’s decision to develop broadband plans aimed at deepening in-country connectivity to enhance socio-economic development. The correlation between broadband penetration and growth of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), shows that countries with high density of broadband network have higher GDP per capital for the citizens. This shows that the steady growth in broadband penetration over the years in Nigeria is directly reflecting on the economic growth of the country.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Professor Umar Garba Danbatta alluded to the above recently at the Nigeria Academy of Engineering (NAEng.) when he assured of the Commission’s commitment to driving digital connectivity aimed at bridging extant clusters of access gaps in Nigeria.

“We have a target of 70 per cent broadband penetration by 2025, as contained in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP). We are around 50 per cent currently and I can assure you that we are hopeful that we will achieve and surpass that target,” he said. Currently, the Commission under Prof. Danbatta has supervised the growth of telecommunications subscription from 151 million in August 2015 to 223.6 million as at April 2023.