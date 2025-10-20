A seven-year-old girl, Rukayya Muhammad, has permanently lost her eyesight after her brother, Auwalu Muhammad, allegedly removed the two of her eyes in a ritual attempt to acquire wealth.

The tragic incident occurred in Wailo town, located in the Ganjuwa local government area of Bauchi State.

Rukayya’s father, Muhammad Adamu, of Bayan Dutse Village, Wailo, reported the case at the Soro Divisional Police Headquarters on October 17, 2025, that Auwalu attacked his daughter with the intention of killing her and attempted to pluck out her eyes.

The victim’s father, in an interview, disclosed that the suspect lured his sister into the bush, where he brutally attacked her and forcefully plucked her eyes.

He said the victim was immediately rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi for emergency treatment. However, a medical specialist confirmed that she would never regain her sight.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Bauchi State Command, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, on Monday, said that upon receiving the report, detectives led by CSP Aliyu Mohammad Goni, who is the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Soro Division, swiftly moved to the scene and arrested the suspect.

Wakil further revealed that six suspects were apprehended in connection with the crime. They include Auwalu Dahiru, 17; Mohammed Rabiu (19); Saleh Ibrahim (20); Nasiru Muhammad; Hassan Garba, and Garba Dahiru (43).

“During interrogation, the suspects voluntarily confessed to the crime,” Wakil said, adding that investigations were ongoing to determine the full motive behind the heinous act and to ensure all those involved were brought to justice.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a discreet, professional, and thorough investigation.

CP Sani-Omolori reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to combating ritual-related crimes and bringing perpetrators of such barbaric acts to justice.