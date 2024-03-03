A yet-to-be-identified Bus Rapid Transit driver has crushed a 5 year boy to death with his mother and sister suffering severe injuries in the Palmgrove area of Lagos.

It was gathered the mother and children were crossing the road at the popular Palmgrove Bus stop when they were hit by the bus that was at top speed which led to the unfortunate death of the boy.

An eyewitness, who gave his name simply as Tola, said after the accident, some good Samaritans quickly rescued the victims, but the boy lost his life as the bus crushed him to death.

According to him, he died instantly with the mother and other child sustaining severe injuries, he stated.

However, the BRT driver fled as he drove off at the scene of the accident.

So far, emergency responders from Lagos Emergency Management Authority(LASEMA) have evacuated the remains of the deceased with the mother and child taken to the hospital.

While Police officers assessed the scene of the accident with other law enforcement agencies to maintain the free flow of vehicular movement.