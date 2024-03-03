The National Association Of Persons With Physical Disabilities (NAPWPD), FCT Chapter, has called for full domestication of disability laws and accessibility standard code.

Chairman of the NAPWPD, Mr Chris Agbo, made the call at a media conference to commemorate the day in Abuja.

Agbo explained that the International Wheelchair Day is a reminder of the importance of wheelchairs to the millions of individuals around the world.

He added that Wheelchairs constituted a massive difference in a person’s ability to function in the world.

“Unfortunately, not everyone who needs a wheelchair is able to get one. In fact, there are tens of thousands of people around us who need wheelchairs.

“The primary focus of the day is on promoting accessibility and inclusivity,

highlighting the importance of making the world a more accessible place for all.

“The day serves as a platform to celebrate the remarkable contributions of wheelchairs in empowering individuals and improving their quality of life.

“It also acknowledges the pressing global need for wheelchairs, with millions of people worldwide requiring them but facing barriers to acquisition.

“We want the full domestication of disability laws where it does not exist; this will go a long way to safeguard the rights of wheelchair users.

“Also, we want the development of minimum accessibility standard code for the implementation of the law regarding access to the environment,” Agbo said.

He further said that it would be beneficial if there was the modification and retrofitting of all public spaces and facilities to comply with relevant accessibility standard code and universal design.

He added that government should make budgetary provisions for carrying out necessary modifications and retrofitting of existing buildings.

Agbo further stressed that government should ensure adherence to building code/minimum accessibility standard.

According to him, it is good that Building Control Departments of States do not approve new buildings that do not comply with the standard.

“Government and indeed the society should make necessary adjustments of the environmental conditions to allow for inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in the community.” (NAN)