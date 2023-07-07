Budapest 2023: FG Tasks AFN On Professionalism

The Federal Government has called on the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) to uphold professionalism and ensure strict adherence to the rules governing the selection of athletes that will represent the country at the 2023 World Championships billed for Budapest, Hungary.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar made the call today even as the national trials continues in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The Permanent Secretary who expressed optimism that with the calibre of Members that form the AFN Board, Nigeria is sure to have the best athletes to compete at the World Championships, also advised the athletes to put in their best at the trials.

He assured that the Ministry is committed to providing equal opportunity for all athletes, both local and foreign, to compete at the trials with a view to having the best athletes to represent Nigeria at the Competition.

Alhaji Ismaila stated further that the Ministry will continue to ensure full implementation of the policies and initiatives put in place by the Federal Government with a view to providing opportunities for the youth to develop their sporting talents in line with the policy thrust of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.