President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of chief executives and renewed tenures of others at some federal parastatals and agencies.

This is contained in a statement yesterday by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and signed by Director, Information in his office, Willy Bassey.

According to the release, President Buhari ratified the appointment of Dauda Ali Biu as the Corp Marshal/Chief Executive Officer, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) effective 23rd December, 2022 for an initial term of four years.

Also, Prof. Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye was re-appointed as Director-General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), effective 1st December 2022 for a final term of five years.

Equally, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila was re-appointed as Director-General National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC) effective 21st November 2022 for a final term of four years.

Meanwhile, five executive directors were re-appointed in four of the nation’s River Basin Development Authorities.

They were Engr. Bello Sani Gwarzo, who was re-appointed Executive Director (Planning), Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority effective 23rd November 2022 for a final term of three years.

Also, the duo of Engr. Olatunji Babalola, Executive Director (Engineering); and Engr. Adewale Adeoye, Executive Director(Planning and Design), have their position renewed effective 23rd November 2022 for a final term of three years in office.

On his part, Bashir Bala Zango, Executive Director (Planning), Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority has his tenure renewed effective 23rd November 2022 for a final term of three years.

While Mrs. Ononuju Mary Nwabunor, Executive Director (Agricultural Services), Benin Owena River Basin Development Authority was freshly appointment, effective 19th December 2022 for an initial term of three years.

The president congratulates all the appointees and urged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their duties.