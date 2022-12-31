The federal government has spent over N900m to complete rehabilitation and expansion works at the Ahmadu Bello University water supply scheme which was commissioned and handed over to the university on Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State, Water resources minister, Engr. Suleiman Adamu has said.

The project of over five million litres of water supply per day was designed to provide potable water and serve over 200,000 residents of Samaru and Kongo main campuses of the university and environs.

The minister, who spoke during the commissioning ceremony of the project, said it was executed in two phases. The first phase was awarded to Messrs Cartlark Nigeria Ltd in February 2006 with about 70 per cent completion in 2017. The ministry awarded the second phase of the project to Messrs Bran & Luebbee Water Engineers Nig. Ltd in March 2020 with a completion period of 24 months.

Engr. Adamu added that the first phase of the project was executed with N498.5m while the second phase came with total of N498m, amounting to a total cost of N996. 6m.

He said: “To ensure proper management and maintenance of the water scheme, and as part of the ministry’s contractual obligations, we ensured that the contractor worked in synergy with the ABU Works Department to provide the enabling environment in the operation and maintenance of the facility for sustainability.”

He said water from the scheme had been subjected to laboratory tests and found to be acceptable and within national and international standards for drinking water.

While highlighting elements of works executed on the project, Adamu mentioned provision of transmission of various sizes of HDP pipes over 2.2km, Installation of 4 N0s. 45KW KSB Pumps, Construction of 500,000 litres overhead Steel Tank, 800,000 litres Surface Steel Tank, 100 KVA Generating Set at the New Booster Station, Provision of 2 Nos. 450KW Grundfos Pump (as spares); and perimeter fencing of the scheme amongst others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice chancellor of the university, Prof Kabiru Bala, thanked the federal government for the success of the scheme which, according to him, will go a long way in solving water supply issues in the area.