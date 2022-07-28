President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the membership of the governing body of the National Anti-Doping Committee (NADC), to drive its administration for the next four years.

This follows the expiration of the four-year tenure of the former members since January 2022 and with a view to ensuring that Nigeria’s sports remain drug-free and Nigeria maintains a clean international record in the war against drug abuse.

The reconstitution of the new board, according to a statement issued by the director of press and public relations, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mohammed Manga, become necessary in order to strengthen the anti-doping structure in the country, consequent upon the recent anti-doping crisis that brought out fragile national anti-doping administration to undesired limelight.

The members of the Anti-Doping body approved by President Buhari are Prof. Kenneth Anugweje, Dr Femi Ayorinde, Barrister Emmanuel Omuku, Dr Godfrey Odigie, Alhaji Mainasara Ilo, Dr. Akinlotan Olusegun, Omolewa Aduke, Representative of NAFDAC and Ms Fadeke – CEO, Anti-Doping Unit/Secretary.