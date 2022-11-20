Foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has empowered 472 youths and women with skills in six locations in Nigeria.

The beneficiaries were recently hosted to graduation ceremonies held simultaneously in Lagos, Abuja, Ota, (Ogun), Kaduna, Ama(Enugu) and Awo-Omamma.

According to the company, for this year’s edition of the skills acquisition programme, beneficiaries were trained across a wide range of skill areas, including fishery, bead making, wig making, cosmetology, hairdressing, solar panel installation, mobile phone repairs, barbing, fashion designing, marketing and block molding among others

In his message, the managing director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi, noted that the initiative was in furtherance of the company’s commitment to its corporate philosophy of winning with Nigeria as it seeks to support youth and women on their journey to entrepreneurship, employment generation and financial independence.

Congratulating all the graduands across locations, Essaadi urged beneficiaries to maximise what they learnt by making judicious use of them. According to him, all the beneficiaries will also receive start-up tools as a way of supporting them on their entrepreneurial journey.

Deputy governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat who was represented by commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation, Mrs. Bolaji Dada, said the programme had further cemented the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility particularly with the host community.