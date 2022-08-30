President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of the occasion with Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Father Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he turns 70, August 31, 2022.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, joined the Catholic Church, friends and associates in celebrating with the Priest on the milestone.

The President noted the contributions of the priest, teacher, scholar and writer to national discourse.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Rev. Father Kukah longer life, good health and strength.