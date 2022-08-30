Kwara State government is to vaccinate 150,000 children below the age of five years against rotavirus and other preventable child-killer diseases across the 16 local government areas of the State.

The wife of the state governor, Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq, disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital while flagging off the rotavirus vaccination exercise.

The governor’s wife said children should not be allowed to die of ailments that are preventable.

She disclosed that rotavirus has been responsible for the death of over 40 per cent of children across the globe.

Mrs AbdulRazaq expressed confidence that the introduction of the rotavirus vaccine into routine immunization will help in giving children the required protection against diseases.

Also speaking, the executive secretary, Kwara State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Nusirat Elelu, said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure that all the children shortlisted for the rotavirus vaccination are adequately covered.

The State Commisssioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, urged parents to present their children for vaccination against rotavirus and other vaccine preventable diseases.

He thanked the federal government for making rotavirus vaccine and other vaccines available to save the lives of children in the State.