President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra State, directing that the rising crime rate in the areas be reduced without any delay.

The reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu, in the State.

The attackers picked the babies and zoomed off.

In expressing his concern about the strange incident, President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday, said this case must be solved immediately.

He directed that security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.