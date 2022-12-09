An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court has ordered that a 62-year-old herdsman, Dodo Abubakar, should be remanded in a Correctional facility for allegedly kidnapping one Abubakar Umoru in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the victim’s father, Umoru Abdullahi, had reported the matter at a Police station after receiving a call that his son had been kidnapped by Abubakar.

The FIR added that the suspected kidnapper demanded N3m as ransom, before he would release the victim.

The prosecutor, Gbenga Ayeni, informed the court of the motion exparte attached to the police report, praying the court to grant the request seeking the remand of the suspect.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki granted prosecutor’s application and ordered that the suspect should be kept in the custodial home till December 20,2022.