The royal father of Madakiya District in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, Mr. David Kantiok, has given the PDP senatorial candidate in Kaduna South, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung, his royal blessings.

The district head said as a son of the land, it was expedient that he gave the PDP senatorial candidate his royal blessings before the commencement of campaigns.

He said Katung had been of tremendous support to men and women of the district, hence the time for all and sundry to support him to win the election.

He said the people of Southern Kaduna would not regret electing Katung as their Senator.

The district head, who laid his hands on Barr. Katung, prayed to God to grant him victory as well as protection throughout the campaign exercise.

“We are with you all the way, you have our support, you have done so much for our young men and women, and it is my prayer that God grant you victory. You are a good man and you deserve to win. The people of Southern Kaduna will not regret voting for you. Go and return with medals,” the royal father, David Kantiok said.

Also, the Forum of Village Heads in Madakiya Ward also offered their royal blessings to Katung.

Mr. Kazzah Buzun, who prayed for the senatorial candidate, said Katung had been a great ambassador of the ward and should be supported.

“It is our prayers that God will work with you and see to your victory. We are proud of you and all that you represent. You have been a proud Ambassador of the ward, we pray that God grant you victory for the good of Southern Kaduna people,” he prayed.

Responding, Barr. Katung thanked the traditional fathers for their prayers, even as he promised to work for the betterment of the Southern Kaduna when elected.

He appealed to the people of Southern Kaduna to come out en masse and vote for all the candidates of the PDP in the next year’s general elections.