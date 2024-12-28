Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has told the governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, that the deaths in a sequence of his mother and son within 24 hours though painful and terrifying, was ordained by Allah, and urged him to accept what happened as the will of Allah, “Who gives and takes away life.”

The former president, in a telephone call, remarked that anyone who believes in humanity would be touched by the double tragedy.

He advised the governor to turn this moment of trial into one for strengthening his faith in Allah, and rededicating his life to the causes of his people.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of your family and the large number of your friends and admirers, and to the government and the entire people of the state,” a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, quoted the governor as saying.

Similarly, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has expressed grief and extended condolences to Governor Namadi following the losses.

In a press statement signed by its chairman, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, the forum described the losses as devastating and offered unwavering support to the grieving governor, his family and people of Jigawa State.

Governor Namadi’s mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi, passed away on December 25, 2024, plunging the family into mourning.

Barely a day later, tragedy struck again when the governor’s 24-year-old son, Abdulwahab Namadi, was killed in a road accident along the Dutse-Kafin-Hausa road on December 26, 2024.

The NGF acknowledged the immense burden of grief faced by the governor and pledged solidarity during this difficult time.

“We share in your sorrow as you navigate these moments of intense grief,” the statement said.

The forum offered prayers for the repose of the deceased and sought Almighty Allah’s comfort and strength for the bereaved family.

“May He envelop your family in comfort, grant eternal rest to the souls of Hajiya Maryam Namadi and Abdulwahab Namadi, and bestow peace upon your hearts,” the NGF stated.

The forum reiterated its commitment to stand by Governor Namadi and people of Jigawa State in their time of need.