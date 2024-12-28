The Advocacy for Disability Act Cluster (ADAC) has applauded Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahaya, for signing the Gombe State Disability Protection Law and establishing the Gombe State Disability Commission.

ADAC’s cluster anchor and executive director of The Inclusive Friends Association (IFA), Grace Jerry, made the commendation in a press release issued to LEADERSHIP yesterday.

According to her, the signing of the disability bill into law demonstrates the governor’s commitment to creating an inclusive society.

“The journey towards an inclusive Gombe State has been worthy, and we are proud to be part of this process. We look forward to continued collaboration with the disability commission to ensure the effective implementation of the law. We commend Governor Inuwa Yahaya for his visionary leadership and this recent development.

This milestone achievement will promote inclusivity and improve the lives of over half a million people with disabilities in Gombe State,” she said.

She added that the new law is expected to have a significant impact on education, transportation, healthcare, infrastructure, and political participation for persons with disabilities in the state.

ADAC also acknowledged the efforts of the Gombe State House of Assembly, the Joint Association of Persons with Disability (JONPWD), and the media for their support in achieving this landmark feat.