President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the media in celebrating with Alhaji Yusuf Alli, Managing Editor, Northern Operations of The Nation Newspaper, on his 60th birthday, extoling the journalist for his dedication to duty, devotion to nation building and determination to promote democratic values.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, noted the contributions of the journalist to political developments in the country, as a reporter and editor, regularly updating the public on germane issues with his hallmark of fairness, balance and clarity, which endear many readers to his reports.

The President joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) in rejoicing with the prolific reporter and editor, whose interest in humanity recently saw to his investiture as 11th President of Rotary Club of Abuja in Maitama.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will guide the celebrant in his service to the nation, and bless his family.