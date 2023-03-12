President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with the first indigenous Managing Director of Nigerian Railways Corporation (NRC), Elder Nath C.U. Okoro, on his 92nd birthday, congratulating the veteran for his pioneering work on rail transportation in the country.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, felicitated with friends, family and associates of Elder Okoro on the auspicious occasion, giving glory to God for long life and strength, particularly considering his contributions to national development, with the commendable record of founding the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT).

As the former MD of NRC turns 92, the President noted his service to the country, and passion for ensuring an effective transportation system, serving as the Principal Consultant, Federal Urban Mass Transit Programme (FUMTP) and President of the Chartered Institute of Transport, Nigeria, now known as Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT).

As the former Vice President, West Africa, of the Union of African Railways (UAR), the President extolled Elder Okoro for representing Nigeria creditably in sub-regional and global associations, and ensuring that the interest of the country comes first in all negotiations.

The President prayed that almighty God will grant Elder Okoro good health and strength to further see the fruits of his dreams for the railways.