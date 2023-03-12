A good governance organisation, Edo Legacy Group (ELG), has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki’s infrastructural development across the State would contribute to the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the forthcoming Saturday’s House of Assembly elections.

It, however, said such achievements cannot be sacrificed just to swell the political egos of those who are desperate to win elections to the detriment of the State’s development.

The group called on the people to put behind them the outcome of the just-concluded presidential election in the State and focus on the coming State Assembly election, which it said directly affects the people.

The group also frowned at the campaign of calumny and deceit allegedly being spearheaded by a former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole.

In a statement by the group’s global president, Samson Imade; Secretary, Francis Igbineweka, and eight others, it said Edo people would continue to support Governor Obaseki to succeed.

Part of the statement reads: “The developmental stride of the governor in changing the face of governance has resulted in the physical development in the state. Today , as Edo citizens we are proud of state of the new secretariat built for civil servants. We make bold to say no state of the federation can boast of a decent working environment like the one in Edo built by Obaseki.

“Today, people of the state are enjoying over 18 hours Ossiomo power supply attracted by the Obaseki administration thereby jumpstarting economic development. Despite campaigns by the APC to down play the numerous achievements of the government and sadly their only reasons is Obaseki blockage of non state actors who had plundered the state resources for personal aggradizement.

“We are therefore calling on Edo indigene to out on Saturday to vote PDP candidate so that Obaseki can sustain and continue to give Edo people the benefit of democracy as demonstrated in the last seven years.”