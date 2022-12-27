President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Olu of Warri, all chiefs of the Kingdom, family and friends of the Rone family, over the passage of Chief S.S Rone, Ogienoyibo, the Obazuaye of Warri and longest serving Chief in the Kingdom.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, appreciated the grace of God on the departed, which saw him serving four monarchs as a high-ranking Chief, and helping to maintain peace, amity and development in Warri and environs in Delta State.

President Buhari commended the life of service lived by Chief Rone to the younger generation, and urged his family and children to ensure that his good works were preserved, and his memories evergreen.

Chief Rone, who died Monday, aged 86, the President said, left behind a worthy reputation, which will remain inspiring.

The President wished the departed eternal rest and comfort for those mourning him.