Nigerian recording artiste, TTW Promotion, is out with a brand new party banger titled, ‘Ballers’.

This single is off from his forthcoming EP titled, ‘Vibes’.

The new song ‘Ballers’ is an afro-pop club anthem laced with good instrumentals with a super hype flow.

This is the recording artiste’s third single in 2022 after releasing ‘Bend Down’ and ‘Baby’.

