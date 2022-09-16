President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House, Abuja, met with the Chairman and select members of Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities, promising to engage in further consultations with relevant stakeholders, towards ending the protracted strike by university lecturers, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The President, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said without necessarily going back on what is an already established policy, “I will make further consultations, and I’ll get back to you.”

The Pro-Chancellors were led to the meeting by Professor Nimi Briggs, who said they had come to meet with the President in three capacities: “As President and Commander-in-Chief, as father of the nation, and as Visitor to the Federal Universities.”

He added that despite the pall cast by more than seven months of industrial action by ASUU, “the future of university system in the country is good,” citing as example of the recent listing of the University of Ibadan among the first 1,000 universities in the world, a development occurring for the first time.

Prof Briggs commended Federal Government for concessions already made to the striking lecturers, including the offer to raise salaries by 23.5% across board, and 35% for Professors.

He, however, asked for “further inching up of the salary, in view of the economic situation of the country.”

The Pro-Chancellors also asked for a reconsideration of the ‘No-Work, No-Pay’ policy of government, promising that lecturers would make up for time lost as soon as an amicable solution was reached, and schools reopened.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nana Opiah, said all the concessions made by Federal Government were to ensure that the industrial action comes to an end, but ASUU has remained adamant.