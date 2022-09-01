Presidential candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) Chief Dan Nwanyanwu has said President Muhammadu Buhari should leave a legacy of credible and transparent elections in 2023.

Nwanyanwu who stated this during the Channels TV political and current affairs programme, Politics Today, added that since the “president has failed in everything he campaigned on”, he should ensure that the forthcoming election is transparent.

The presidential candidate who also gave the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) a pass mark over its preparation for the election, however said the opposition will not hesitate to declare openly when the commission begins to deviate.

He noted that the introduction of BIVAS technology has helped to check electoral malpractices that used to define elections in Nigeria.

Nwanyanwu noted that Nigerians are more inclined to vote according to the conscience in 2023 following the failure of government and an awakening among young people.

He said what Nigerians are witnessing today is a continuation of the anger shown during the endsar movement in 2020.

“The young ones are demanding to take charge of their lives. Nigerians have seen that they have been defrauded of what belongs to them,” he said.

On the setting up of campaign councils for the election, he said once a candidate emerges the prerogative of the campaign council belongs to the presidential candidate with the understanding of the party.

He said the campaign council is for the presidential candidate and not the party even though the party can make suggestions.