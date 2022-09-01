The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) admonishes the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) not to bother to campaign in the 2023 general elections as the APC cannot secure the statutory 25% of votes in most States of the country.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the mammoth crowd that greets PDP’s rallies including the recent rallies in Kano and Katsina States are clear messages to the APC that they have been rejected by the people and have no foothold in the 2023 general elections.

He said the fact that Nigerians from all walks of life in Kano State, the political, commercial nerve center of the North and national melting point, defied the rain in massive show of solidarity to the PDP and our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, underscores their determination to break through all barriers and return the PDP to power in 2023.

“The current mass exodus from the APC into the PDP as being witnessed in most States including President Muhammadu Buhari’s home State of Katsina highpoints the consensus by Nigerians that the APC has irredeemably failed and that the PDP remains the only vehicle to rescue and rebuild the country from misrule of the APC.

“The takeover of President Buhari’s campaign office by the PDP in his home Katsina State following the defection of critical APC stakeholders in the State, signals the surrender of the APC and its structure to the PDP in President Buhari’s supposed strongholds.

“Nigerians have seen through the lies and falsehood of the incompetent, rudderless, insensitive, divisive, bloodthirsty and terrorism-enabling APC that has brought nothing but misery, economic hardship, hatred, unprecedented disunity and bloodletting to our nation in the last seven years.

“Nigerians have seen the APC in its true identity; a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV); a pirate ship of inchoate sailors and strange bed fellows clobbered together for remote personal gains, not for governance and public good.

“This is more so as the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT); the national leader of the failed APC government is no match to PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has established his capacity to lead our nation out of the wood where Asiwaju and his failed APC plunged her.

“From all indications, under a credible, free, fair and transparent electoral process, the APC cannot secure the statutory 25% of votes in most States across the country.

“Our Party therefore admonishes the APC not to bother to campaign in Kano, Katsina, other States of the north and of course in other geo-political zones of the country as Nigerians have already aligned with the PDP to return our nation to the path of unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“The PDP commends the former Governor of Kano State, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau and millions of other well-meaning Nigerians for their patriotism in rallying on the platform of the PDP to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the vicious APC.

“The PDP urges all Nigerians of goodwill not to be deterred but remain hopeful and join forces on the platform of the PDP to resist the shenanigans and manipulations of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections,” the statement added.