The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it was targeting minimal road crashes and zero fatality during the 2022 ‘Ember Months’ period.

The FRSC acting Corps Marshal, DCM Dauda Ali Biu, who stated this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, said the Corps has deployed massive personnel to all strategic roads as part of the measures to achieve the target.

Biu said: “As part of efforts to deal with these challenges, the Corps came up with the idea of “Ember Months” special patrols and mega public enlightenment rallies in motor parks, which involve massive deployment of personnel and logistics to motor parks for aggressive sensitisation, and the roads, particularly around identified black spots, for the containment of the perennial traffic gridlocks and the accompanying hazards.

“This year, therefore, presents yet another challenge that we have come out to tackle head-on with commitment and determination, as evidenced by the comprehensive measures we have put in place to address the dreadful experience.

“Towards this year’s exercise, we embarked upon elaborate studies along the identified black spots to determine the immediate and remote causes of the gridlocks: mobilize relevant stakeholders to collectively address the challenges and embark on public enlightenment programmes. The corps also came up with the idea of enhancing patrol operations by ensuring massive deployment of personnel and logistics along the major highways in order to minimize road crashes and achieve zero fatalities during the period.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking on the clampdown on unregistered motorcycles, the FRSC Corps Marshal said: “These clampdown has become more necessary at this critical time of our national development due largely to the manner with which criminals have continued to use unregistered motorbikes to perpetuate all sorts of criminal activities such as; banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other forms of anti-social behaviours.

“Since the commencement of the special operations, the corps has recorded a great deal of achievement which will certainly be used for adequate intelligence on the long run.

“Expectedly, the corps has been able to successfully arrest over 13,081 riders, impound over 2823, record new registration of a total of 36,884 motorcycles in that operation, and completed the upload of 101,859 into the national vehicle identification scheme database from the date of commencement of this operation. The successes recorded were partly triggered by the aggressive public enlightenment ongoing campaign on the importance of the registration of motorcycle to national security.”