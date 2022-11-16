President Muhammadu Buhari has again assured Nigerians that he would leave Nigeria a safer country by the time he will be leaving office in 2023.

The President gave the re-assurance on Wednesday during the Emblem Appeal Launch for the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, held in the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President also announced a N10million donation towards the appeal fund and subsequently called on all Nigerians, as well as corporate organisations to join in and support the country’s veterans and the families of the fallen heroes, whose past sacrifices have kept the country together.

The President commended the nation’s Armed Forces for their efforts at making the country a safer place for all citizens and visitors, assuring of the administration’s continued support and needed funding for them to continue in their efforts.