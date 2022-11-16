New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Senatorial Candidate for the 2023 general election, Hon. Mubarak Ahmad Tijjani has promised to offer free education to nursery and primary school pupils if elected into office, stating that it is the foundation of education and his philosophy that no child should be left behind. He said secondary and tertiary institutions would also be free in line with NNPP’s manifesto that offers free education to all students in Nigeria.

Tijjani said he is a product of the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act enacted by the National Assembly to encourage youth participation in politics and would be a good representative of the Nigerian youth in the Senate. He promised to sponsor bills that would deliver dividends of democracy to the youth in particular and Nigerians in general.

The NNPP candidate decried the security situation in the country particularly the Federal Capital Territory and assured Nigerians that the party’s presidential candidate, Senator (Engr) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would effectively end the security challenges in the country with his experience as the former minister of defence.

He also urged registered voters to go and collect their permanent voters’ cards at various INEC offices which he called their weapon to vote in credible, competent, visionary and purposeful leaders that would transform the nation and redirect its destiny to the path of growth, progress, development and advancement.

Tijjani who spoke at the FCT Spelling Bee competition organised by Shamudo Spelling Bee at Bwari Area Council, Abuja expressed delight at the excellent performance of the students in the competition, stating that leaders were not just born, they were shaped and molded by parents and teachers.