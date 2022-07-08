President Muhammadu Buhari has send heartfelt wishes to Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, on his 58th birthday.

The president in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina lauded Sylva for years of service to his state, Bayelsa, and the country at large.

Sylva has been a member of the State House of Assembly in old Rivers State, Special Assistant to a former Minister of Petroleum, Bayelsa State Governor and now, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources.

Buhari rejoiced with the Sylva family, their relations, friends and acquaintances on the joyous occasion, wishing the Minister good health, long life, and greater service to God, country and humanity.