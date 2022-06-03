President Muhammadu Buhari has extended warm wishes and congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.

As the Queen marks her 70th year on the throne and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, of which Nigeria is a member, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu rejoices with Her Majesty.

President Buhari noted that Queen Elizabeth II is the first British monarch to reach seven decades on the throne.

In a message to mark the special occasion, the President noted that Queen Elizabeth had chalked a number of milestones including the fact of being the youngest ever on the throne, handling her role with confidence and grace and now, the one who has served the longest.

The President expressed his admiration for the Queen as a loyal, patriotic, and compassionate leader who worked for the people, not as a ruler but as a friend and compatriot.

“People never lose trust in Queen Elizabeth. Their firm belief is that she always has the potential to deliver, especially during troubled times. It is confirmation of the fact that Queen Elizabeth always acts and delivers according to people’s expectations.

“In her lonely journey on the throne, and so recently having lost her husband and principal supporter Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, I and all our citizens wish her many more years as Queen of England and Head of the Commonwealth, in excellent condition of health.”

At home, crowds cheered Queen Elizabeth as she watched the parade from Buckingham Palace at the start of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Thousands turned out in brilliant sunshine on The Mall for the military display to mark the monarch’s official birthday.

The 96-year-old also appeared on the balcony with senior members of the Royal Family to view an RAF flypast. The Prince of Wales took the salute from the troops on the Queen’s behalf.

The parade marked the start of the official celebrations of the Queen’s 70-year reign, the longest by a British monarch.

Riding on horseback and wearing the Platinum Jubilee medal with his uniform, the Prince of Wales inspected the troops in his mother’s place.

As the soldiers marched towards Buckingham Palace at the end of the parade, the Queen emerged onto the balcony, accompanied by cheers from the crowd.

The Queen, who was using a walking stick, has limited her appearances in recent months due to mobility issues.

More than 1,500 officers and soldiers along with 350 horses from the Household Division took part in Trooping the Colour, the first time the parade has been staged in full since the pandemic.

After the parade, more than 70 aircraft – including Spitfires from World War Two, Apache helicopters, Typhoons and the Red Arrows – took part in the flypast over Buckingham Palace. Several jets flew in formation to form the number 70 in honour of the Queen’s long reign.

Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – flanked the monarch on the balcony – the Royal Family’s first gathering there since 2019.

It had been decided only “working royals” would appear, which excluded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and the Queen’s son, the Duke of York.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who now live in the US, watched Trooping the Colour from a vantage point in the Duke of Wellington’s former office, overlooking Horse Guards Parade.

They travelled with their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, who turns one on Saturday. Lilibet is the Queen’s family nickname.

Prince Andrew, whose royal titles were returned to the Crown amid a lawsuit in the US, did not attend.

The parade was also briefly interrupted by protestors, claiming to be from animal rights and climate campaign group Animal Rebellion. Police arrested several demonstrators as they entered the ceremonial route on the Mall.

Millions of people are gearing up for street parties among other celebrations over the four-day Bank Holiday weekend.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Queen thanked the public for organising celebratory events and said “many happy memories” would be made.

“I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm,” she said.