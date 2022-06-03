A former deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu has withdrawn from the 2023 governorship race in Enugu State.

Ekweremadu said in the last two years he set out to run for the governorship of Enugu State, and his mission was to change the narrative in the governance of the state and possibly inspire other states in the delivery of impressive governance.

“We were determined to provide jobs to our people to keep them from the temptation to commit crime and enhance their wellbeing as well as secure their future and the future of their children. Our solution was to build at least two industries in each of our local governments in four years. Our economy would have changed forever.

“We had plans to secure our state using digital technology and a well-equipped Security and Public Safety Coordination Centre with adequate manpower. We committed to setting up an efficient state-funded security outfit and an Enugu State Identity Database to help fight crime.

“We were ready to deliver world-class education to our people. We promised to run a 24-hour governance that would enhance service delivery. We were prepared to make Enugu people proud again.

“Unfortunately, as we were doing these, some of our compatriots were busy conspiring and planting landmines to frustrate our rescue and transformation mission. We have witnessed betrayals and a high level of ingratitude on this journey. Yet we remained focused.

“I think we have fought a good fight to redefine governance in our dear state. It is time to review this journey and take a well-considered decision for the unity of our state. We have succeeded in opening the political space for greater participation. We have raised the consciousness of our people and opened their eyes to positive possibilities. Although these possibilities are today dimmed by fraudulent political practices, the light will never go out and we hope to rekindle the light in mentoring our youth in good governance, responsible political participation, and finest practice of democracy.

“My dear friends, associates, and well-wishers, I know you have been waiting to hear from me. You have expressed to me individually and collectively your readiness to take a long journey with me to actualise our vision by whatever platform. I have deeply reflected on it all with a good sense of history, including my political history, and the need for the unity and peace of our state. No sacrifice will be too much. Therefore, I have come to a decision. Please, bear with me if my decision does not meet your expectations. I call for your understanding,” he stated.