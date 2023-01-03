The Buhari Support Group, also known as the Buhari Legacy Defenders, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the judgment that barred the Department of State Services (DSS) from inviting, arresting, detaining or charging Emefiele with any allegation of terrorism or fraudulent act.

The group made its position known in a statement by its Mobilisation Director, Alhaji Isa Abubakar.

It said the court verdict has shown clearly that the Director-General of the DSS, Yusuf Bichi, was no longer fit to occupy the position he is holding.

The statement reads, “The plot by the DSS to frame up Emefiele and humiliate him on trumped-up charges of terrorism is callous and evil.

“We congratulate Emefiele on his victory at the court. The court verdict is a further encouragement to Nigerians that they can get justice in the court.

“We also commend the President under whose leadership the judiciary has become truly independent and can deliver such a landmark judgment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We urge the President to consolidate on this victory by sacking Bichi as the DG of the DSS.

“It is clear that a compromised individual cannot be entrusted with the nation’s critical institution such as its secret service.

“President Buhari should therefore do the nation a great deal of favour by relieving Bichi of his appointment.”