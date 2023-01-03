Barely 48 hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has followed suit by endorsing Obi as his preferred choice for President in next month’s elections.

The Ijaw leader’s backing was the second high-profile endorsement of Obi in the last three days.

Clark made his position known on Tuesday during a press briefing, held at his Asokoro residence in Abuja.

He noted that the Obi’s vision statement shared at occasions to making Nigeria more productive, using the rich resource endowment in every part of the country, curbing waste and fighting corruption, and creating jobs for the teeming youths through innovative initiative, was commendable.

He added that this has restated commitment to restructuring and devolution of powers, and will promote harmony, peaceful coexistence amongst the states and constituent parts of the country.

This according to him, was a vision for more equity and justice as it pertains to South-South region, which in the past 60 years has produced much of the revenue for the national economy.

He said, “Peter Obi’s commitment to environmental justice to the clean-up of the Niger Delta’s polluted communities is most welcomed, given that even the ongoing Ogoni clean-up has been rather slow. Also his commitment to inclusion of qualified persons from the Niger Delta in the national governance process in the government if elected into power is very reassuring.

“His commitment to reactivation of our ports, development of Blue Economy and Maritime sector and investment in Gas sector, developing of Modular refineries, are worthy of note.

“Nigeria must remain a country where all citizens should be given free and unfettered opportunities for national service, even at the level of the highest office, being the presidency of our land. Nigerians should be first class citizens in this country, all Nigerians must be treated equitable and fairly.

“Nigeria must be a country where her citizens have the right to hold free, fair and credible elections devoid of big money and any form of intimidation, undue influence and compromises.

“I formally hereby announce that I will, therefore, personally, vote for HE Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate on election day.

“Also, I have requested the leadership of PANDEF, as a democratic institution and all the other socio-cultural and political bodies which I head to consult with their members at the levels of states, local government and diaspora to take further steps in supporting my choice of Pete Obi,” Chief Clark stated.

He also called on all well-meaning Nigerians irrespective of ethnic, religious and even political backgrounds to vote for Obi.