President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the contributions of Nigerian diaspora in promoting Nigeria’s image abroad and acting as brand ambassadors, following the emergence of Ayo Owodunni as the first black person to become a city councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, Canada.

Owodunni won the municipal elections for Ward 5 in a keenly contested race for the office. Commenting on Owodunni’s historic victory, Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu said the record-setting election of the Nigerian, the first ever for a black person highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by him as a consultant, facilitator, and trainer, supporting businesses in their efforts to promote learning and bring diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding in the workplace.

The president urged Nigerians in the diaspora to always promote the government’s development agenda wherever they lived and never be afraid to dream big and never give up on their dreams.

The president congratulated Owodunni and his spouse, Folake and their two children on this very important election victory.