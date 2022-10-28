A former secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, and a number of people yet to be ascertained have been kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that Shere was among several other commuters abducted along the Enugu-Ugwuogo Nike-Nsukka Road yesterday.

He served under the administration of former governor, Chimaroke Nnamani.

Our correspondent learnt that Shere, a medical doctor, was travelling to Nsukka for a meeting when the gunmen attacked him alongside other travellers.

ources said the gunmen were about eight in number, adding that they shot severally times before the abduction took place.

“They shot severally at our vehicle; one of us was hit by the bullets. But our driver managed to move on. We succeeded in taking the victim to the hospital,” one of the survivors of the attack narrated in a video while thanking God for saving him and four others from the same community.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the kidnappers, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, had increased their ransom demand on those they earlier Kidnapped on Sunday.

“They earlier demanded the sum of N2m on one of the victims but they have now increased it to N30m. They searched the phones of the victims to know their status,” a source disclosed.

Returning students of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, who were abducted on Sunday were also yet to be freed.

The command’s public relations officer, Daniel Ndukwe, did not confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report yesterday.