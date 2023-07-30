Expert Laments Lack Of Policy To Protect Nigeria’s Mangrove Forests

A Professor of Environmental Management, Joseph Legend Mfon, has lamented lack of any intentional policy to conserve the Mangrove Forests in the Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

Professor Mfon spoke as the keynote speaker of this year’s International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosytem organized by Environmental Advocates of Nigeria with the theme ‘Restoring and Protecting the Niger Delta Mangroves’.

In his address, Professor Joseph Legend Mfon, a global pollution expert, noted that the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem is celebrated every year on July 26, and aims to raise awareness of the importance of mangrove ecosystems as “a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem” and to promote solutions for their sustainable management, conservation and uses.

This International Day was adopted by the General Conference of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2015.

He stated that; “Nigeria has extensive mangrove forests in the coastal region of the Niger Delta. That Mangrove is considered one of the most ecologically sensitive regions in the world. The Niger Delta mangrove forest is situated within a deltaic depositional environment. These mangrove forests serve a critical role in regional ecological and landscape composition, and support subsistence gathering practices, and market-based income opportunities.”