Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) said the federal government has committed huge funds into infrastructure, saying without infrastructure businesses cannot grow.

Fashola made the remarks at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) that was held in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement signed by Blessing Lere-Adams, director press and public relations department of the FMWH, “the Minister said road building in the country has improved dredging, granite, laterite and quarry businesses and NARTO is one of the major beneficiaries for moving goods and services during construction works.”

Fashola advised NARTO to enforce weight regulation from loading points for the safety of our roads and also ensure that their members are professionally trained drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the minister told NARTO to create certification for its members and drivers must be made to maintain speed limit, as well as bringing a stop to the culture of repairing trucks by the roadside, suggesting that workshops should be created in all states and NARTO divisions across the country.

In his remarks, NARTO president Yusuf Lawal thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for making NARTO part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Road Task Team that will supervise critical roads being handled by NNPC.

Yusuf said NARTO has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that its members would observe a high level of sincerity and responsibility during and after the conduct of the 2023 elections while moving election materials around.

Mr Yemi Adetunji who represented the NNPC at the event said NARTO was involved in almost all activities of its organisation adding that they are a key player in realising its objective of contributing to the national economy.

The representative of Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Godwin Jarikre said, “Since 2020, we have been collaborating with NARTO for the benefit of Nigerians to ensure safe driving on the road and to ensure bad emission from their trucks are not affecting members of the public.”