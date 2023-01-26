A day after his nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari was announced, the Senate has confirmed the appointment of the former inspector-general of police, Mr Solomon Arase (rtd), as the new chairman of Police Service Commission (PSC)

The Senate yesterday confirmed Arase after he scaled through the screening hurdles by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, headed by Senator Jika Halliru (Bauchi Central).

While presenting the report of the committee to the Senate in plenary, Senator Halliru said that Arase performed creditably well during the screening exercise and proved that he has capacity to lead the commission as its chairman.

After adopting the report, the Senate unanimously confirmed the former Police IG as a substantive Chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Buhari had in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday, which was read on the floor of the Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, asked the Senate to consider and screen the nominee for the post of Chairman Police Service Commission.

Buhari said the appointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

Meanwhile, the Upper Chamber has adjourned plenary till February 28, 2023, after the presidential election.