US-based filmmaker , Faith Ojo ,has resumed her attack on Adegboyega Lateef Lawal, husband of actress Lizzy Anjorin, over an alleged land grabbing.

Faith Ojo in an Instagram post accused Mr Lawal of colluding with Lizzy Anjorin to grab her land in Lagos.

The filmmaker wrote:

“Alhaji Lathief Lawal (Lizzy Anjorin husband) you claimed you bought my land in 2011 when you were based in abroad and that was why you didn’t know I was already on the land upto 2023 (lies).

“Oga Lathief, now that you are back to Nigeria and have permanent residence in Idumota please produce the land papers you claimed the seller issued to you when you bough the said land.

“The Court has ordered that you produce the papers and you have been given 42 days to do so. The 42 days is almost elapsing and you are yet to tender the land papers in Court.”

In another post, Faith Ojo continued:

“What other lies are you going to tell the Court on the next adjourned date? The world is watching.

“He who fetches ant-infested wood has invited lizards to his home. Ấnd the man that swallows a pestle must sleep standing up. By colluding with your fraudulent wife to grab my land in Lagos, you have swallowed a pestle..”

Recall that the Magistrate Court in Oyingbo Ebute- Metta, Lagos, took decisive action on the case involving Lizzy’s husband and Alhaji Sulaimon of Okun-Ajah and others.

Alhaji Sulaimon stands accused of maliciously damaging properties valued at 15 million naira, reportedly intended for an orphanage home and disabled children, owned by Faith Ojo.

Despite the efforts of the Zone 2 Police to address the alleged criminal activities, the defendant and his co-conspirators managed to evade capture, while further police investigations were still ongoing.