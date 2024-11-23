Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has approved the payment of N70, 000 as minimum wage for the state civil servants with effect from December 2024.

The approval was contained in a memo signed by Governor Buni, following recommendations made by the committee on minimum wage constituted by the state government.

The Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, said in a statement, that the committee had recommended for a reconciliation of local government finances to ensure a hitch-free transition process of the local government councils from the existing salary structure to the new minimum wage.

He noted that the reconciliation process which is nearing completion would be concluded soon for approval and quick enrolment of the local government employees into the new minimum wage salary structure.

The statement charged civil servants in the state to reciprocate the gesture by putting in their best to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.