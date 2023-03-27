President of the Senate Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has attributed the victory of the Yobe State governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, and all other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the state to social and economic policies initiated and implemented by the governor within his short stay in the state.

Lawan stated this during a congratulatory visit to the governor at the Government House Damaturu.

The senate president said the governor has in the last three and half years, succeeded in constructing roads among other empowerment projects, while modern markets were constructed to further boost economic activities across the state.

He, therefore commended the people of the state for their foresight in re-electing the governor for the second time expressing confidence that Buni will not let anyone down.

“Your Excellency, let me start by commending the foresight of the people of our great state over your re-election for the second time because I am confident you will not let us down just as you didn’t during your first time.

“I also congratulate our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the renewal of our mandate to continue delivering progressive governance to our people across Yobe State.

“This victory is, above all, for our good people of Yobe State who have freely renewed the mandate they gave you in 2019.

“I can assure you that our governor will in the next four years remain on the same path of good governance for the progress of Yobe State and the well-being of our people.

“I want to assure Your Excellency too that the people of Yobe State will continue to support your mission to take our state to a greater height,” Lawan said.