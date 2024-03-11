A 35-year-old pregnant woman, Mrs. Grace Akigbe, has lamented the sudden disappearance of her foodstuffs and pot of soup at Oba-Ile Community in Akure North local government area of Ondo State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Akigbe who was with her three-year-old daughter in the house heard a strange noise from the kitchen around 2am

According to her, some burglars who were with torchlights came in through the kitchen window after removing the iron burglary.

“When I saw the light, I tip-toed towards the dining room and peeped only to see a man in my kitchen carrying my pot of soup and escaping through the kitchen window.

“I couldn’t say anything, I was alone with my little daughter and I am pregnant, my husband went to work. I quickly went back to the room and locked myself and the baby up for fear of being attacked by the suspected robber.

“There was no electricity supply and my phone was down. When I saw that the day was getting brighter and everywhere was safe, I went out of my room.

“I got to my kitchen and realised that all the foodstuff my husband bought before travelling to his work place was all gone, including the pot of soup I newly made for the week,” she lamented.

She further explained that nothing else was taken in the house.

Akigbe, however, called on the security agencies to boost their security architecture around Oba Ile community to ensure a safe environment for all.